Mosque to take up massive Vaccination drive across 100 slums

Hyderabad: Several mosques in the city will be part of a full-fledged vaccination drive to achieve 100% saturation of vaccination in areas which are low on COVID-19 Vaccinations.

Three Mosques located in Rajendarnagar, Hasanagar & Shaheenagar which run primary health care centers in collaboration with NGOs, Helping Hand Foundation & SEED, USA, will run static vaccination camps in collaboration with the local government PHCs. The vaccination program is supported by Azim Premji Foundation.

Over 100 Volunteers, counselors, Vaccinators, data entry operators, supervisors & support staff from mosque will be part of this 6-month effort, which was formally launched from Masjid Mohammed Mustafa, by Mr. Akbaruddin Owaisi, AIMIM MLA from Chandryangutta & Floor leader in the state assembly.

Mr. Owaisi said, Vaccination is the only way to beat the deadly virus, which continues to spread its tentacles even today. A good vaccinated population will reduce the risk of hospitalizations and mortality he said, while encouraging community leaders to encourage people to get vaccinated urgently.

The Vaccination program will have static vaccination camps at the 3 mosques which run a health centers & apart from this, community level mobile camps will be conducted along with a door-to-door survey in a catchment of over 100 bastis for the next 6 months.

The door -to- door survey will enumerate the number of people taken 1st and 2nd dose and the ones that are not vaccinated. Accordingly, camps will be organized at various points to facilitate the vaccination. Vaccines will also be given at the door for Senior citizens and the ones with disability.

According to preliminary survey done the vaccination saturation in the minority dominated areas is relatively low and needs to be ramped up to saturate the entire population. In the last 2 days over 3000 households in the catchment area of 20 slums has revealed that 55% adults are yet to be vaccinated with 1st dose and 67% with 2nd dose.

Helping Hand Foundation (HHF), will be collaborating with the PHCs of Rajendarnagar, Hasanagar & Shaheenagar. The vaccination & ANMs will be supplied by the government PHCs for the camps under the agreement.

Community Halls & Several Mosques in the catchment areas will be used for vaccination camps and also Friday sermons will be used to motivate people who are yet to get vaccinated to come forward and take the vaccination.

Auto announcements and social media messages will be circulated in the catchment area to encourage people and dissuade rumors around vaccination.

Our mission is to supplement the efforts of the government at the PHC level to ramp up both dose 1 and 2, particularly in the pockets where the saturations are still low, said Mr. Mujtaba Hasan Askari of Helping Hand Foundation.

The Vaccination camps will focus in the following catchment areas under these 3 PHCs: