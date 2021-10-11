Moti Mahal Delux Now at Noida 63 Paradise for Tandoori lovers

Moti Mahal Delux situated in Noida 63 grails to keep the 75-year-old legacy to offer a unique experience and a unique vision while keeping the age-old traditional recipes and the culture alive. We have an extraordinary administration and a fun vibe, keeping local people returning and guests raving. Since our modest beginnings in 1920, with digging up a tandoor right in the middle of its first small eatery Moti Mahal invented the legendary Tandoori Chicken. And later on, invented the famous, heavenly butter chicken and the luscious Dal Makhani. In contrast to other Indian eateries, Moti Mahal Delux was made with the explicit expectation to appear as something else. This placed Moti Mahal on the International Gourmet map as it brought a revolution in taste. Our group takes pride in the way that we can furnish our new and faithful clients with extraordinary tasting by just a word of mouth.

Moti Mahal Delux in Noida 63 has interiors with a modern touch having a lone bright red wall which offers an oriental touch to the month-old diner. Moti Mahal Delux Restaurant in Noida 63 is well known for a substantial gathering of people including families, kids, seniors and business experts. It is an exemplary place for unique events, expedite business lunch, or coming together for a flavourful dinner with loved ones. The Indian menu flaunts mouth-watering food like our signature Dal Makhani, Butter Chicken, Tandoori Chicken, Chicken Pakoda, Mutton Burra Kabab, Dhaba Chicken curry, Murgh Tikka Lababdar, and Brain Masala. And our Chinese menu has signature dishes like Gobi Manchurian and others. We also provide the famous chaats of India with an authentic flavour. The determination has clearly been picked in light of the menu, and numerous hearts will be heartened to see the decisions accessible varying from Cocktails, Mocktails, Shakes, Hot beverages to Alcoholic beverages.