Mrs Grand Universe Dr. Sasilekha Nair performed Bharatanatyam during International Dance Day celebrations in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, May 3, 2022: Dr. Sasilekha Nair performed Bharatanatyam at Raveendra Kalakshetra, Bangalore. The event was held on the 29th of April as part of the International Dance Day celebrations. She is the Titleholder of Mrs.Grand Universe 2021 and former Mrs.Asia International Charming. The event was organised by Shristi and Rotary, supported by the Culture Department Govt of India, under the guidance of Dr.A V Satyanarayana.

Dr.Sasilekha Nair is the CEO of a company, based out in Technopark, Thiruvananthapuram.Kerala. She is a Graduate in Microbiology and a Post Graduate in English Literature. She has been conferred with an Honorary Doctorate in Humanities by St.Mother Theresa University. She has won many prestigious awards in the area of arts, entrepreneurship, and women’s leadership.

With the blessings of her Gurus and well-wishers, she has a great desire to promote Indian art across the world.