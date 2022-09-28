Mumbai City Witnesses An Unprecedented Religious Procession

MUMBAI, 28th SEPTEMBER 2022: Maha Rath Yatra, a pompous Jain procession, was held on Sunday, the 25th September of 2022, receiving widespread applause for its opulence and organisation. This procession, extolling the Jain Regime, passed through major roads of Greater Mumbai. Jain Sanghs from Bhiwandi to Byculla and Nalasopara to Walkeshwar participated in this enormous congregation; the pleasant weather, too, aided the procession in reaching a successful completion.

People from not only Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban, but also from several parts of India, took to the streets to witness and pay homage to the mile-long Maha Rath Yatra. Thousands of children & youngsters zealously danced throughout the duration of this procession. The wide roads of Mumbai too seemed incapable of containing within themselves this congregational procession, which primarily comprised the adherents of Their Holinesses Acharya Shri Vijay Siddhi Suri M.S., Acharya Shri Vijay Ramchandra Suri M.S., Acharya Shri Vijay Shantichandra Suri M.S. and Acharya Shri Vijay Amrut Suri M.S.

His Holiness Acharya Shri Vijay Punyapalsuriswarji Maharaja, who is the Gachchhadhipati or Supreme Head of the Acharya Shri Vijay Ramchandrasuri Samuday – the largest order of Jain monks and nuns – blessed the procession with his august presence despite his frail health; the enthusiasm of the four-fold Sangh soared on seeing His Holiness arrive. Such was the fervour that the Sangh resolved to hold such a procession every year, and the date for the Maha Rath Yatra in the year of 2023 and the details of its key donors were also declared at that very moment.

The Hon’ble Governor of Maharashtra Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Cabinet Minister Shri Mangalprabhat Lodha, MLA Smt. Geetaben Jain, Smt. Saina NC, and also other dignitaries graced the Rath Yatra with their presence. The Maha Rath Yatra concluded at Motisha Lalbaug Jain Upashraya with a brief religious discourse imparted by leading Jain Acharyas, felicitation of aspirants seeking to become monks in the near future, as well as children who attend _Pathshala_ for spiritual learning. This was followed by lunch for everyone, and a “Mahapuja” in the evening at the Chandanbala Jain Temple, a remarkable display of flowers, lights and soothing music.

This Maha Rath Yatra was held in strict compliance with spiritual practices as outlined in the Jain scriptures and authoritative traditions.