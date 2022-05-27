Mumbaikars get ready for a high-octane performance at Supermoon ft. B Praak – King of Hearts Tour

Mumbaikars, get ready for a high-octane performance at Wolf777 News presents Supermoon ft. B Praak – King of Hearts Tour, Co-powered by Tuborg Zero packaged drinking water, special partner Skoda

~ Mumbai to witness and experience the magic of this super-thrilling concert at Jio World Garden, BKC, on May 28 ~

The time is here for Mumbaikars to experience a concert where B Praak is performing with his live symphony for the very first time! Make your weekend memorable and join the Wolf777 news presents Supermoon ft. B Praak King of Hearts Tour on May 28 at Jio World Garden. Aamchi Mumbai is the first city on this epic concert trail list. Scheduled to rock nine more such Indian cities, including the metros like Delhi and Bengaluru, this tour promises an action-packed rhapsody for fans who can’t stop grooving to Punjabi beats and some retro melodies.

While the crowd favorites such as Mann Bharryaa, Ranjha, Teri Mitti, Dholna, Kaun Hoye Ga & Filhall will be the concert’s highlight, for the first time, the fans, as a special treat, would hear new songs from B Praak’s upcoming album.

Why wait any longer? Go to BookMyShow or Paytm Insider and book your tickets now!