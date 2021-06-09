Muscle and Strength India comes forward to help the needy during the Covid 19 pandemic

New Delhi: The COVID-19 crisis has brought out the best and the worst in humanity. Amid the second wave that brings with it a flood of stories of despair, few humanitarians are churning out a counter-narrative of hope, unity and resilience. These people have risen to the occasion, and ensured no one on the road goes hungry or unmasked and are making a difference. In its effort to support the cause, Muscle and Strength India, one of the country’s leading retailers of fitness supplements & nutritional products have come forward to help the needy in these testing times. The company has helped under-privileged people by distributing free food, dry rations, other essentials, and also N95 masks etc. They have also distributed masks & immunity booster tablets to delivery boys for their health & safety.

As the city battles the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, many organizations, volunteer groups, NGO’s etc have sprung into action in offering support to those infected and also homeless people, daily wage labourers, domestic workers, roadside dwellers and low-income workers, thus keeping the spirit of humanity alive with their effort.

“Corona pandemic is turning life upside down for many. With the rise in the number of Covid-19 cases, many states imposed lockdowns. While many of us are working from home, spending quality time with our family, at the comfort of our homes during this lockdown, there are many people who aren’t as fortunate. There are scores of unorganised workers & poor people who depend on daily-based work to meet their basic needs and hence a lockdown meant an immediate pause in their current livelihood. Hence we feel that everybody has to come together to provide a helping hand to the needy in these distressing times of the pandemic.” said Mr. Praveen Chirania, Founder, Muscle and Strength India, who has been distributing the relief materials to the needy personally.

“The same set of people, whom we served earlier were waiting for us with hopeful eyes. We felt so proud and content. By serving food, we not only satiate their hunger but also give them confidence to live. Even as we are all being tested in ways we could never have imagined, there are ways in which we can help out. It may not be a big gesture, but a small act of kindness can brighten up someone’s day, and create a sense of community, support and hope. Going forward, we at Muscle and Strength India will continue to support our initiative and hope to help many more people,” added Praveen.

