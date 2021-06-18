Music 2000 have come together to help those affected from the cyclone “Yaas”

Recently Music 2000 has handed over Rs.10,000 to Angikaar Organization to help those affected from the cyclone Yaas. We are happy to be able to help the people in need with the cooperation of Angikaar.The members of the Music 2000 family who have contributed to this cause are also thanked greatly Subhrajit, Suvendu, Shipra, Mahua, Sadhana, Subarna, Barnali, Monali, Suchhanda and Music 2000 have been a part of this good deed. We further request all the artists to come ahead and help the affected people said Mr Swarup Paul founder of Music 2000

About Music 2000

A well-known audio company was established in 1998 with a few numbers and cassettes at the time of puja. Within a short period of time it has become a well-known name in the musical world of West Bengal, where all the eminent singers give their voice along with the new talents.