Musical legend Hariharan and singing sensation Varijashree Venugopal come together for ‘Ace it with the Masters’ S2 by Paytm Insider and Indianuance

Mumbai: After the first season’s successful run, Paytm Insider and Indianuance present ‘Ace it with the Masters’ Season 2. This engaging second season brings to the online masterclass series the versatile singing sensation Varijashree Venugopal on 30th & 31st October and with renowned musical legend Hariharan on the 13th & 14th November. While Varijashree will explore the world of swaras in Carnatic music, Hariharan will focus on ghazals.

With ‘masters’ Sanjay Divecha, Chandana Bala Kalyan and Shubha Mudgal having graced the first edition, season 2 of ‘Ace it with the Masters’ is all set to provide music enthusiasts with a unique opportunity to learn the musical language under the guidance of celebrated maestros themselves.

A household name that has come to symbolize soulful singing – Hariharan, in his first-of-its-kind online masterclass, ‘Ga Ghazal,’ will teach the participants one newly composed ghazal of Ghalib and how to grasp finer nuances of lyrics and melody. The interactive session is for anyone trained in music – classical or other and having basic familiarity with Hindi/Urdu.

Speaking about the masterclass, Hariharan said, “I’m thrilled to be a part of the ongoing series by Indianuance and Paytm Insider. Ghazals have been around for many years, and it has a unique gayaki style. Seeing youngsters learning music and still pursuing ghazals is delightful! While the teaching and learning style was different earlier, I am glad that digital platforms like these with carefully curated sessions allow us to interact with music enthusiasts from diverse places.”

Prolific and versatile vocalist, Varijashree, in her masterclass, ‘The Swara Tour,’ will cover the introduction to the notes, recognizing them and eventually how to put them together to form a Raga. She will also explain the rules and compositions of Ragas and how to make improvisations in them. In the four digital sessions, Varijashree will cover the nuances of Carnatic music – in theory, and applications.

Varijashree Venugopal said, “Travelling around and meeting musicians/ music enthusiasts from different cultures have taught me to keep my mind open to unimaginable musical possibilities. Being a student of Carnatic music has immensely helped me perceive and pursue ‘Music’ on the whole, in a different scope and scape. I’m delighted to be a part of Indianuance and Insider’s ‘Ace it with the Masters’ series, where I shall be sharing information about the intricate system of Swaras and Ragas in Carnatic music and its applications. I look forward to singing with you all!”

Varun Khare – Business Head, Live Entertainment (IPs & Partnerships) – Paytm Insider, said, “It is a pleasure to work with such eminent musicians through the masterclass series. At Paytm Insider, we always strive to encourage upskilling. With ‘Ace it with the Masters’ Season 2, music enthusiasts get an opportunity to train and gain valuable insights straight from the ‘masters’ themselves.”

Aishwarya Natarajan – Founder, Indianuance said, “It has been great to conceive and curate this series with the support of Paytm Insider. Our aim has been to carefully curate learning content that is synonymous with the masters teaching them. Through this series, we bring maestros behind artforms like classical, semi-classical, and ghazal closer to students and music enthusiasts, like never before.”

All masterclasses conclude with a Q&A segment with the respective artists. The tickets for the sessions start from ₹1000 onwards and are available on Paytm Insider to a global audience in October and November. Classes for season 2 are live.