Mutt Of Course launches first-ever Tom & Jerry collection for pets

New Delhi, June 10, 2022: Today, Mutt Of Course, in partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products, unveiled its exclusive collaboration with the evergreen cartoon series, Tom & Jerry. The Mutt Of Course x Tom & Jerry official collection is the first time ever that the iconic mouse and cat duo will be seen in the pet care category in India, and globally.

The collection includes a number of new ideas and products as an ode to the much-loved cat and mouse frenemies, including a piano-themed dog bed and a complete toy destruction kit with a bomb and hammer too. With edgy graphic collars, the collection is sure to bring back the 90’s nostalgia. Pet parents have over 40 products to choose from online on Mutt Of Course’s website, which can be shipped across India. For parents who want to physically experience the products before buying, there are 11 partner stores in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad to visit and check out this collection.

Commenting on the launch of the new collection, Sakshi Bawa, Founder of Mutt of Course said, “There are many brands doing designer pet products, but most of them fall short when it comes to fun, cute, and yet useful products for pets. This is the gap Mutt Of Course is aiming to fill in the market. With every product in the Tom & Jerry collection, our sole purpose is to give pet parents a range of exciting options to choose from while keeping in mind the application and insights we have learned as pet parents. Something they can relate to, and something that brings back memories.”

The Tom & Jerry is the second collection that Mutt Of Course is launching in collaboration with Warner Bros. Consumer Products. The brand launched its Harry Potter Inspired Official Collection in December last year, which sold more than 10,000 units.

You can visit Mutt Of Course’s online store here, drop by their Instagram page for more