MY LYF CARE launched “Health Aarogya” with healthcare at home for 49 Rupees

Delhi NCR– MY LYF CARE a health tech startup launched “Health Aarogya” for residential societies in Delhi NCR. Health Aarogya is a preventative healthcare system that includes B2C services like essential routine checkups every 30 days (blood sugar checkup, BP checkup, weight management, hemoglobin, oxygen level checkup, Heartbeat and Pulse rate checkup etc.) with Free Doctor Consultation face to face and other basic Test ECG OR CBC OR Hba1c OR LFT OR KFT OR cholesterol (anyone is free if doctor prescribed) checkup every quarter. In this Services Quarterly Camp is also being organized apart from above services and Company is also providing 30-40% Discount at all Test with Free sample collection at home or office wherever patient is comfortable.

The first society where it was launched was “Shipra Suncity Indrapuram Ghaziabad”, where they conducted health checkup camps for a society of over 3000 families. The camp also includes quarterly medical camps. E.g. For a society of 1000 people, the price for a medical checkup would be INR49 per family with a maximum of five members. The services can be opted by urban communities, working and hostel Individuals at almost an average of INR 20 Rs per person in a month, which can be minimally paid through society maintenance charges, employee benefits etc.

“The initial challenges we are facing are the availability of various demand of doctors on the weekend as weekdays don’t work for a medical checkup in an urban society.” mentions Mr. Satish Singh, Founder of MY LYF CARE.

The services will give you a real-time personal diagnosis of lifestyle changes, benefiting to evade the probability of more extensive medical distress in the future. Health Aarogya is creating a revolution in healthcare, preparing the nation for a lifestyle that is pandemic ready. MY LYF CARE app also has the fastest 30 min deliveries in Delhi NCR, for medicines from their local Pharmacy.

MY LYF CARE was designed and developed after Mr. Satish Singh realized the lack of robust medical infrastructure in India, especially regarding services in rural parts. So, with the mission to help make healthcare more accessible to all Indians, he established MY LYF CARE.