Mynusco, Indian start-up pioneers biomaterial platform to fight climate change

Bengaluru, April 15, 2022: “Mynusco”, meaning “subtract the harm caused on our ecology” formerly known as Spectalite, is a Bengaluru-based biomaterials company, established with the vision of assisting companies and consumers reduce their carbon footprint.

Climate change is a fact of our lifetimes as we have all witnessed and experienced the disasters brought on by global warming. In the recent past, we have made significant progress in transitioning to renewable energy. But this only solves half of the problem. To effectively combat climate change, we must find sustainable materials and circular processes.

Mynusco has pioneered biomaterials platform for circular bio-economy, where they help companies choose from their wide range of biomaterials, develop new materials, design products with circular principles, convert materials into finished products and assess lifecycle impact of the products.

They are the world’s first biomaterials company to use AI to choose the right biomaterial for diverse needs and use blockchain to dynamically track the carbon footprint and resource stewardship across the product lifecycle. With more than 1000 biomaterials to choose from, they offer the world’s largest range of biomaterials. Mynusco has successfully helped companies across automotive, consumer goods, furniture, personal care, packaging and hospitality sector to implement circular solutions with their biomaterials platform.

Mynusco is enabling the transition of plastics economy into a sustainable future. 4.5% of the global CO2 emissions are from making, using, and disposing of plastics. The plastics economy is more than 2 trillion dollars, globally. Converters of plastic material into products can now use biomaterials from Mynusco as drop-in solution to replace plastics, with minimal or no change to their current mould and machinery. This creates a significant opportunity for plastics economy to seamlessly shift to a more sustainable business

Mynusco is creating value to crop-waste, thereby encouraging farmers to avoid crop-burning. India produces more than 500 million tons of crop waste every year and 2/3rd of this is either burnt or discarded resulting in pollution and greenhouse gas emissions. Instead of burning, if we find novel ways to use crop-waste, we can potentially arrest 25% of India’s carbon emissions. Mynusco uses crop-residue such as rice husk, rice straw, coffee husk, bamboo-waste to make their biomaterials. By doing so, Mynusco has the potential to have a positive impact on the farmers with significant increase in their income for each harvest.

Mr. Mahadev Chikkanna Founder & CEO, Mynusco shared the news & said, “Sustainable materials alone cannot fight the climate change. We need true partnerships across different stakeholders with commitment to sustainability goals in order to achieve meaningful results. That is why we have created a platform for biomaterials where we inspire, educate, learn-from and encourage OEMs, converters, research organisations to collaborate in developing truly sustainable solutions.” “We have all been guilty of linear lifestyle with mass consumption and disposal that have led to huge waste, pollution and depletion of our earth’s resources. All of us have to commit to a circular standard of living, where we consider the journey of our products, from what they were before, to how long they last, and what they become next.” Mahadev Chikkanna.

Mynusco is enabling a rapid transition to an earth-friendly economy in partnership with businesses and the community, using their expertise in biomaterials and circular industrial processes. They provide a collaborative drawing board, a foundation that allows everyone to participate in finding solutions that benefit businesses, communities, and all life on this planet.