Narayan Seva Sansthan Launches #Ghargharbhojan Campaign amidst second wave of COVID-19

National: Narayan Seva Sansthan today announced the #Ghargharbhojan Campaign. The campaign has been launched with the aim of distributing free food to the migrants and those in need during the second wave of COVID-19. The campaign will be to distribute free food amongst COVID-19 positive families of the differently abled in cities such as Baroda, Meerut and Parbhani.

Narayan Seva Sansthan has been running another campaign very successfully in Udaipur under the name #Sathihathbadhana. Under this campaign the NGO is offering free Food, Hospital Bed, Ambulance and Oxygen to those in need. NSS has supported about 572 patients with free Ambulance Seva , has offered Oxygen facilities to 127 people free of cost and has offered Hospital Bed facility to 122 needy in Udaipur.

In its PAN India Corona Medical Kit campaign, NSS has offered 1234 free Corona Medical Kits in the Delhi, Baroda, Udaipur, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Kota, Meerut & Bangalore by courier till date. The campaign was for those COVID-19 patients who have tested positive and have been prescribed medicines. The Medical kit would have specific medicines pre-prescribed by Doctors. The Kit would include medicines such as Paracetamol, Doxy Capsule, and Vitamin tablets zinc with Azithromycin, tablet Ivermectin, tablet D3 60 k with Multivitamin Tablets.

Prashant Agarwal, President, Narayan Seva Sansthan said, “Stay Home and Stay Safe and do not venture out of your homes with no work and no mask. We can help this virus from further spreading by abiding the simple norms laid by the Government. Our motto has been to serve the humanity and with small causes we and our teams would love to help those in need. We have seen the ground reality of Oxygen unavailability and we are trying our best to offer everything as an assistance to save lives of those in dire need during this COVID-19 crisis. Our free sevas could help each patient who is in need with necessities. We pray that all of us get off the crisis as soon as we can.”

Amid the second wave, NGO has already in progress an extensive dissemination exercise of 18108 meals to help the local and needy in different states across India. Also, for getting NSS Corona Medical Kit through courier from anywhere in India, the people in need can contact on 9649499999 with their lab certificates and prescriptions from their doctors with the mention of the medicines in the NSS Corona Kit.