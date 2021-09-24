National Geographic’s Superstructures series to take viewers behind the engineering of the state-of-the-art housing projects

India: National Geographic’s Superstructures is all set to unravel the art and science behind the making the engineering wonder Experion Windchants along with featuring one of Asia’s largest residential skywalks with a unique documentary titled, ‘Superstructure: Experion Windchants’. Premiering on September 26th, 2021 at 8.00 pm on National Geographic in India, the documentary will give viewers a glimpse into the modern engineering that has been contributing significantly in improving the quality of life.

Featuring the modern structure that emphasizes on function and a streamlined form, the film will take its viewers inside of Experion Windchants to show the sheer the sheer hard work and ideation that enabled the developers to what it takes to create the architectural marvel. The film chronicles the engineering behind the man-made construction. The documentary tells the incredible story of making a landmark structure; bringing stories of people who conceptualized and designed it along with resident testimonials. It also shed light on the size, scale, construction methodology, machines that were used, staffing and operating processes that turned the housing project from dream to reality. The film also features the wonder and the revolutionary design behind one of Asia’s largest residential skywalks.

“The endeavour with our Superstructures series has always been to inspire people by bringing to them insightful narratives of architectural marvels. Every modern structure has an interesting story to tell and with this film on Experion Windchants, we weaved in an compelling narrative showcasing the engineering technologies and artistic design that can define the future of luxurious living in our country,” said the National Geographic spokesperson

“With cutting-edge engineering and aesthetically planned structure, Experion Windchants is a project that has done us and the nation proud; creating an unforgettable experience for our customers. We are glad to have associated with National Geographic to bring out the story of how we created this masterpiece. The film will give viewers a fantastic opportunity to look inside one of the most spectacular constructions.” said B K Malagi, CEO & Board Member EDPL

National Geographic’s upcoming documentary, ‘Superstructures: Experion Windchants’ will premiere on September 26th, 2021, at 8.00 pm on National Geographic Channel India.