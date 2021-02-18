National Road Safety Month 2021 seeks innovative ways to create awareness on Road safety

New Delhi: This National Road Safety Month 2021, Indian Road Safety Campaign (IRSC) appoints Mr. Rajeev Kapur, Managing Director, Steelbird Helmets & President, Two Wheelers Helmet Manufacturers Association as a jury member for the Case Study Competition launched on Dare2Compete on the topic of ‘Streamline Real ISI marked Helmet Sale in India to stop spurious helmets which are being sold on streets’.

Commenting on judging the Case Study Competition Mr. Rajeev Kapur, Managing Director, Steelbird Helmets and President, Two Wheelers Helmet Manufacturers Association said, “The National Road Safety Month 2021 is a great initiative packed with many activities and competitions that seek to nurture talent while educating the citizens. Innovative and fun contests are planned to spread awareness regarding road safety measures, inculcate the habit of following traffic rules and implement the safety measures learned about. Such initiatives need to be encouraged more and more. I am extremely delighted and honoured to be a part of an initiative like this.”

Almost 500 Teams from 122 management colleges participated in this case study Challenge. Out of them, 10 were shortlisted in Phase 1, and later on, 5 were shortlisted in round 2 and have qualified for the finale.

The Finale of this case study challenge is scheduled for 21st February 2021. Mr. Rajeev Kapur, Managing Director, Steelbird Helmets & President, Two Wheelers Helmet Manufacturers Association and Mr. Ramashankar Pandey, MD Hella India Lighting Ltd will be the jury member for this finale. The winner will get Cash Prizes worth INR 25,000.

IRSC and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRT&H) have collaborated with MyGov to engage citizens in road safety throughout the month.

Commenting on IRSC’s initiative Mr. Rajeev Kapur said “Initiatives like these are the need of the hour. More than 1 million people are dying in India in road accidents because of not taking Road Safety measures & use of the fake ISI helmets. Such mishaps cause massive economic hardship and emotional suffering to families. There is a pressing need to make our roads safer as the loss of lives and limbs cannot be accepted as the price of mobility. This Road Safety Campaign by Indian Road Safety Campaign (IRSC) will be beneficial for our Country and aware people to take safety measures while riding or driving. Initiatives like this will not only save many lives but will also lead the Government to take strict action against this.”

As members of this society, we need to realize this criticality of this problem and come together to make road safety a social movement.

It has been encouraging to see Honourable Prime Minister Modi Ji speak about the Road safety Campaign on Mann ki Baat recently inviting people to write catchy slogans on Road Safety and win cash prizes.‘

Many contests are organized to spread awareness regarding road safety measures, instill the habit of following traffic rules and implement the safety measures learned about. Prominent industry experts have been invited to judge competitions held by the IRSC.