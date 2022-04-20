Navya Naveli Gallery is going to organize “Umang” - solo show by Vimmi Indra which is curated by Amrita Kocchar in Delhi from 23rd April to 14th May, 2022..

Navya Naveli Gallery is going to organize “Umang” a solo show by Vimmi Indra which is curated by Amrita Kocchar. Vimmi is going to have her solo exhibition in Navya Naveli gallery in Delhi from 23rd April -to 14th May. After a gap of more than two years of the corona, this is going to be her first big show. In this show, you can see her city escapes with birds as well as figurative works and the full range of drawings, pen and ink as well as mixed media drawings. This show is a brilliant collection of paintings and drawings.

Artist – Vimmi Indra

Curator – Amrita Kocchar

Date – 23rd April – 14th of May

Venue – Navya Naveli Gallery, Apartment 18, B-18 GK Enclave 1, New Delhi 48

About the show

In this series of paintings, that is cityscapes is set in the background for exploring the different facets of being a human. On one hand, there are the indoor elements of a house – interspersed with emotive faces which speaks about humans shared experiences of belonging to this world. On the other hand, birds fly over the city and its vastness, indicating the desire for freedom and spiritual bliss. There is balances of these two coexisting within all the humans.

About the Artist

Vimmi Indra is recipient of the Utthan Samiti Award in 2018 and IBN 7’s Guru Shishya Award in 2012 with her renowned Guru Smt. Anjolie Ela Menon, Vimmi Indra have got a name in the art field. She graduated from the Govt college of art Jabalpur. Her canvases pulsate with an inner rhythm and energy, glowing like jewels with colours and expressive figures. The vibrant palette and use of soft brush technique speak of mature handling of the medium.

Vimmi’s artwork has received recognition from the Hon’ble President of India as a part of an artists-in-residence held on the premises of Rashtrapati Bhawan. Her work is now a part of the Hon’ble President’s art collection.