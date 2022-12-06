Nelson Gomes awarded the Hidden Gem of the year 2022

Nelson Gomes, Head of Marketing and Communications, InterContinental Chennai Mahabalipuram Resort, has been awarded Hidden Gem of the of year 2022 for his Marketing excellence. The award was handed over to him at the recently held “Hozpitality Excellence Award India 2022”.

A seasoned hospitality professional, Nelson embraced new thinking styles and holds strong digital, performance marketing, and PR management skills with over 10 years of experience in the domain. He has been responsible for increasing revenue opportunities with his strategic approach.

Talking about the award, Nelson, said, “I am immensely grateful to Hozpitality Excellence Awards for bestowing this prestigious accolade on me. It is an esteemed beacon of recognition that makes me feel overjoyed and glad.”