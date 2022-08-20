New IT Minister, Bihar, Shri Mohammad Israil Mansuri takes charge

The ministers for different departments after the cabinet expansion of the state government have now started taking charge. In this episode, Shri Mohammad Israil Mansuri, the new Minister of the Department of Information Technology, reached the department on Tuesday and inspected the office.

Shri Santosh Kumar Mall, Principal Secretary of the department was present on the occasion, along with his colleagues of the department and welcomed the Hon’ble Minister, Mohammad Israil Mansuri by presenting a bouquet. During his visit, the Hon’ble Minister said that his entire effort would be to set new records of progress in the information technology sector of Bihar, as well as transparency, accuracy and speed would be maintained in the works of the department.

Shri Mohammad Israil Mansuri reached the department office with his entire team at 3.20 pm. The minister said that after assuming charge, he will review the department for the next few days. Will see the progress of various projects being executed by the department. He advised the department to speed up the key projects being carried out by the department. It will be his endeavor that whatever the state government’s plans are in the field of IT should be completed on time.

Santosh Kumar Mall, Principal Secretary, Department of Information Technology, Govt. of Bihar, shared brief information and updates about key projects including BSWAN, SecLAN, State Data Centre & eOffice, to the Hon’ble IT Minister, Shri Mohammad Israil Mansuri. He also gave a brief introduction about the Department’s enterprise BSEDC Ltd. (Bihar State Electronics Development Corporation Ltd. – Beltron)

The Special Secretary of the Department, Shri Arvind Kumar Chaudhary (ITS), Officer on Special Duty, Shri Vishal Anand (BAS) & senior officials of the department were present on the occasion.

During his visit to the department the Hon’ble IT Minister, Shri Mohammad Israil Mansuri inspected the department & also met the officials.