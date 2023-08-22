New OTT Releases of The Week: Lighthouse, Ragnarok 3, Bajao, Ahsoka, The Beauty Inside and more

Gear up for a spectacular entertainment lineup in the fourth week of August 2023! Leading streaming giants including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, and MX Player are set to unveil a captivating array of series and films that will satisfy all your binge-watching cravings. From the highly anticipated series like Ahsoka to Ragnarok 3, this week promises an enthralling blend of content. Brace yourself for a week filled with immersive entertainment that will undoubtedly keep you engaged and thoroughly entertained!

Lighthouse

Platform: Netflix

Date: 22 August, 2023

The show follows two top-notch entertainers, Gen Hoshino and Masayasu Wakabayashi, as they meet up for a laid-back chat about their lives. But don’t be fooled by the chill setting – their talk is packed with laughter and witty jokes. They open up about their worries and fears, and what makes it truly special is that they do it all with a comical twist. From sharing their concerns to cracking jokes, these two stars bring a refreshing blend of honesty and humor to the table.

Ahsoka

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Date: 23 August, 2023

Feel the force and join a galactic adventure with the fantastic cast of Rosario Dawson and Natasha Liu Bordizzo! Ahsoka, a thrilling spin-off from the Star Wars franchise, is set within the universe of The Mandalorian. The story centers around the brave Ahsoka Tano, portrayed by Rosario Dawson, as she takes on the role of an investigator. With the galaxy facing new challenges after the Empire’s downfall, Ahsoka dives into action to confront an impending threat. Alongside her, Natasha Liu Bordizzo joins the cast to bring this exciting narrative to life. Prepare to be captivated as Ahsoka Tano fearlessly navigates through this new chapter in the Star Wars saga, full of intrigue, danger, and heroism.

The Beauty Inside

Platform: MX Player

Date: 23 August, 2023

‘The Beauty Inside’ is a Korean drama that tells the love story of Han Se Gye, an A-list actress and Seo Do Jae, an executive at an airline company. Han Se Gye is known to be a troublemaker and is the object of many rumors. Her life is a mystery, but she suffers from an unusual phenomenon. At a certain point every month, her appearance changes to a different person. Han Se Gye meets Seo Do Jae. He seems perfect, but he suffers from an inability to recognise faces. The only person’s face he can recognize is Han Se Gye. As fate brings them together, they fall in love, defying their unique challenges. Watch ‘The Beauty Inside’ to know what is in store for them on MX Player in Hindi, starting 23rd August 2023.

Who is Erin Carter?

Platform: Netflix

Date: 24 August, 2023

Featuring a talented cast including Evin Ahmad, Sean Teale, and Indica Watson, this gripping show follows the tale of Erin Carter, a British teacher in Spain. When she unwittingly becomes entangled in a supermarket heist, chaos ensues as one of the robbers claims a connection to her, unleashing turmoil into her world. Amidst a plethora of OTT movie releases this week, don’t miss the chance to delve into this captivating series that promises suspense, intrigue, and a rollercoaster of events as Erin navigates the unexpected challenges that come her way.

Ragnarok: Season 3

Platform: Netflix

Date: 24 August, 2023

Link: https://youtu.be/7kSTqNurquY

The second season of Ragnarok concluded with a surprising development: Laurits gained a pet tapeworm. This curious addition is speculated to transform into the formidable World Serpent, Jormungandr, renowned in Norse tales for defeating Thor. In the eagerly awaited third season, the focus intensifies on the conflict between the modern embodiments of Thor (Magne) and Loki (Laurits). Crafted by creator Adam Price, the series boasts a cast including David Stakston, Danu Sunth, and Bjørn Sundquist, ensuring an enthralling continuation of the saga.

You Are SO Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah:

Platform: Netflix

Date: 25 August, 2023

Directed by Sammi Cohen, this film brings a comedic twist to the happenings of a young girl’s bat mitzvah. The ensemble cast boasts Adam Sandler, Idina Menzel, Sarah Sherman, Sunny Sandler, and Sadie Sandler. As per the official Netflix synopsis, “BFFs Stacy and Lydia are both gearing up for their extraordinary bat mitzvahs. However, things take an uproarious turn when a popular boy and typical middle school drama unexpectedly jeopardize their plans.” Get ready for a dose of humor, friendship, and teenage antics as “You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah” premieres on Netflix come August 25th, promising an amusing and entertaining ride for viewers.

Bajao

Platform: Jio Cinema

Date: 25 August, 2023

Get set for the exciting show “Bajao,” directed by Shiva Varma and Saptaraj Chakraborty, featuring rapper Raftaar’s acting debut alongside Tanuj Virwani, Sahil Vaid, Sahil Khattar, Mahira Sharma, and Monalisa. This Punjabi pop music industry tale follows three aspiring filmmakers on a quest to conquer the music video scene, blending humor, drama, and passion. Premiering on August 25 on Jio Cinema, “Bajao” promises a captivating journey through the world of entertainment, showcasing creativity and dreams in the most engaging way.