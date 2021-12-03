News18 Bangla launches election programming Puro-Yuddha

The comprehensive line-up includes 5 new programmes, presenting an in-depth coverage of the Kolkata Municipal Elections

3rd December 2021: News18 Bangla, the 24-hour Bengali news channel owned by Network 18, launches its comprehensive electoral programming line-up, Puro Yuddo, rightly translating to Municipal Battle. With Municipal Elections round the corner, and a major electoral battleground brewing in Bengal, News18 Bangla with an earned repute for being at the vanguard of highlighting important issues through fact-based reporting from ground zero, has curated a holistic programming line-up, designed to cater to a large audience base. The new programming began on 1st December and will air each evening at 6.30 pm & 10.30pm, until the municipal elections, exclusively for the viewers of News18 Bangla.

To ensure the most pertinent and relevant electoral coverage with real-time updates, News 18 Bangla has in place a team of 50 seasoned reporters, who will ensure outreach to the remotest areas within the state, showcasing the pulse on ground. The Channel will present 12- hours of holistic fact-based news coverage, while covering perspectives that range from politicos to the common man; and from celebrities to opinion makers. Each show will host detailed analysis of well researched data on public views, politicians’ participation, and data on voting.

Puro-Yuddho will cover:

Paray Paray Puro yuddho(Election fights on the street)

News18 Bangla will ensure extensive reach into as many neighbourhoods as possible, to examine the real situation on ground and highlight the poll mood. Each show will be hosted from a specific candidate’s area.

Tarokar Para(Ground review with celebrity)

News18 Bangla will visit neighbourhoods of celebrities from various walks of life, showcasing election excitement alongside the star.

Dewaler Wall(What says the Wall?)

Wall graffiti is known to be an integral part of Bengal’s politics. The show will explore all that is going on in the world of wall graffiti, from those on the street to those on social media. The capsule will be part of a news bulletin.

Narod Narod(This & That)

Two accusation sound bites of the day by opposing political parties/candidates/ leaders will be played out one after the other in a single frame. The capsule will be a part of a news bulletin.

Paye Paye Prochar(Campaign Trails)

This segmented program will follow candidates from several political parties on their campaign trails and provide 360-degree coverage of election campaigns. The capsule will be a part of a news bulletin.

Speaking on the shows, Mr. Biswanath Majumdar, Editor-East of News 18 said, “With Municipal Elections being held after six years, the excitement is high, and our programming offering is curated to match the sentiments of the local populace. Each show is in keeping with our endeavour to offer a holistic perspective, ground upwards to our viewers. Content is designed to educate viewers about political parties, councillors across wards, and agendas, empowering citizens to make an informed choice. The shows will have a mix of credible news, debates, the common man’s views, and a dash of celebrity quotient. Conceived to incite interest and curiosity amongst audiences, our news coverage will appeal to a broad audience base, offering a stay-glued-to-your-channel experience.”