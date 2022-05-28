News18 Bangla to felicitate educational institutions in West Bengal that have led by example at Education Eminence 2022

May 2022: Education is critical for everyone since it offers up numerous opportunities for future citizens of the country. If a country has to progress, it’s citizens must be educated. With a literacy rate of 76.26%, the state of West Bengal continues to take the right steps towards further educational advancement.

Playing an instrumental role in this journey has been News18 Bangla, who have always shed light on the unsung heroes, such as teachers and educationists, who work tirelessly towards educating the future generation. To honour such champions, News18 Bangla, the Bengali news channel of News18 Network will be celebrating/hosting Education Eminence 2022. The award ceremony is part of the channel’s initiatives to recognise and honour West Bengal’s educational institutions who have played an instrumental role in shaping the bright young minds of tomorrow. This year’s ceremony will recognise as many as 41 educational institutes from the state.

The honourable guests for the event include Humayun Kabir- Minister of Technical Education, Training, & Skill Development, Sujit Basu- Minister of Fire & Emergency Services, Jyotipriya Mallik- Forest & Non-Conventional Energy & Renewable Energy Sources, Shovandeb Chattopadhaya- Minister of Agriculture, and Pulak Roy- Minister of Public Health Engineering & Panchayat.

In addition to the award ceremony, News18 Bangla will also be conducting 5-panel discussions that will see eminent teachers and professionals address the pressing issues that the state’s educational sector currently faces.

