News18 HSM Network highlights key issues through new campaigns

News18 Network as India’s largest news network has always been at the forefront of highlighting key issues and engaging with all key stakeholders to inspire development and progress. In line with this approach towards driving impact through journalism, the Network’s channels – News18 Madhya Pradesh / Chhattisgarh and News18 Rajasthan announced two news campaigns – “Sabki Sehat, Sabse Zaroori” and “Paani ke Liye Parampara Bachao, respectively.

“Paani Ke Liye Parampara Bachao”, a month-long campaign by News18 Rajasthan, calls attention to the problem of water scarcity and reminds people that the solution to this grave problem may very well lie hidden in the past. The channel will urge the people of the state to adopt several indigenous techniques for water conservation via this initiative. The campaign has already received a lot of support from all quarters including the State Governor Shri Kalraj Mishra, the Union I&B Minister Shri Anurag Thakur, the Union MOS for Parliamentary Affairs, Shri Arjun Meghwal, State PHED Minister Dr. B.D Kalla and Jaipur Mayor Ms. Sheela Dhabai who came on-air in support of our cause.

“Sabski Sehat Sabse Zaroori” by News18 MadhyaPradesh / Chhattisgarh is another 3–4-week long campaign which aims to engage with key stakeholders to examine ways and means of strengthening the healthcare system of Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh. The campaign will endeavour to highlight both the progress made as well as some gaps that remain in making quality healthcare available to all sections of society. The campaign will also pick up the issue of the widespread prevalence of quacks in the state. This campaign has also been weel received with the Health Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shri Vishwas Sarang & the Health Minister Shree Prabhu Ram coming out in support of the campaign.

