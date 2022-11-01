News18 India continues its dominance in news genre, garners 15.9% market share

New Delhi: The country’s most watched News channel News18 India has cemented its lead in the genre. As per the recent BARC data for week 39-42’22, the channel is 29% ahead of AajTak, which has now dropped to the fourth position on the viewership charts.

According to BARC data (Market Share% 24hrs TG:15+, India, Week 39-42’22, All Day), News18 India accounts for 15.9 %, followed by TV9 Bharatvarsh at 13.6%, India TV and AajTak both accounting for 12.3 % each.

In the much coveted Prime Time slot too, News18 India continued its dominance, with the channel garnering a massive 16.5% market share as per the BARC data (Market Share%, 1800- 2400hrs, TG:15+ HSM, week 39-42’22, All days). Meanwhile, TV9 Bharatvarshmanaged 14.8%, India TV, Republic Bharat and AajTak remained at 12.3% respectively.

Additionally, News18 India has retained its No.1 position during 9-10 PM, the most prestigious time band in the National Hindi News genre where News18 India’s Kishore Ajwani show is ahead of India TV’s Rajat Sharma and AajTak’s star anchor Sudhir Chaudhary. While News18 India dominated the news segment with 18.7% market share, India TV managed 16.2 %, followed by Republic Bharat with 15% and AajTak with 13.6% respectively as per BARC data (Market Share%, 2100- 2200hrs, TG:15+ HSM, week 39-42’22, Mon-Fri).

News18 India has also been outperforming the top General Entertainment Channels in terms of reach, as per the weekly BARC data.

Even on the digital front, the News18 brands have been garnering solid traction with its views increasing steadily across YouTube and other social media platforms.

News18 has been heavily investing in technology and editorial resources to ensure that its content and presentation remains uniquely curated for the audience and far ahead of the competition.

News18 India is part of News18 Network, the country’s largest news network seen by more than 70 crore Indians annually in 18 languages across 21 news channels.