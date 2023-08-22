News18 India launches ad campaign to announce its dominance in Hindi news segment

India, 22 August 2023: News18 India has launched a 360-degree media campaign to showcase its dominance in the Hindi news segment.

The Hindi news channel released a page one ad in all editions of Economic Times to showcase its leadership in the genre. The campaign will also go live on digital and social media, with extensive visibility on trade media as well.

The ad campaign launched in Tuesday’s Economic Times newspaper highlights News18’s comprehensive lead over Aaj Tak on TV as well as digital. The TV data shows that Aaj Tak has captured 8 Cr. AMA’s, much lower than News18 India, which garnered 8.88 Cr. AMA’s. (Source: BARC | Metric: AMA’s | TG: NCCS All 15+ | Period: Wk 32’23, 24 Hours, All days | Market: HSM)

On the digital front, News18 India received 27% more video views on Facebook compared to Aaj Tak in July. (Source: Crowdtangle, July, 2023) Moreover, News18 India was also ahead of Aaj Tak by 12% in terms of YouTube views last month. (Source: Databeings, Video Views, Stats as of August 5 for all videos uploaded in July, 2023)

The targeted campaign with a hard-hitting, striking creative breaks the category code to drive home the message, and reiterates News18’s prominence in the Hindi news segment with a high impact.

News18 India has established a steady leadership in Hindi news segment for over a year now. By capitalizing on engaged viewership, bolstered by top prime time anchors such as Kishore Ajwani, Amish Devgan, Aman Chopra and Prateek Trivedi, News18 India aims to grow its market share, elevate brand perception and forge a deeper advertiser connection on the back of its increasing visibility.