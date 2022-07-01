News18 Kannada anchor Navithaa Jain adds a feather to her cap, receives the Kempegowda Award for excellence in Media

1 July 2022: Anchor Navithaa Jain, one of the leading faces of News18 Kannada, has won this prestigious Bharata Yuva Kendra Nada Prabhu Kempegowda Award for her Excellence in Media. Also known as Kempegowda Award, its ceremony was held on June 27 in Bengaluru.

Kempegowda Award is an annual celebration by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike and recognises exceptional societal contribution by civilians. It felicitates talents across a vast spectrum of nominations with categories such as medicine, education, media, sports, theatre, film, literature, environment, folklore, music, dance, yogasana, judiciary, journalism, culture, photography, social service, astrology, and painting.

Navithaa Jain has donned multiple caps in her illustrious 12 years of experience in the media and entertainment industry. As a senior news anchor, actor, and show producer, Navithaa has exhibited her sound understanding and expertise on various beats such as politics, education, sports, and entertainment. She understands the pulse of her audience and is actively connected to them via social media.

On receiving this prestigious award, Navithaa shared, “It is a great honour for me to receive the Kempegowda Award. I would like to thank the organizers and government for recognising my endeavours and entrusting me with this accolade. Since childhood, I’ve been fond of communication and was fluent in Kannada, Tulu, and English. That helped me find my niche in the media and entertainment industry. This award provides a fillip to my determination to work for the nation and I dedicate myself completely to that objective.”

The Kempegowda Award adds to Navithaa’s array of accolades such as the Namma Kannadati, Kaayaka Yogi, Yuva Sadhanashree, Bhagawan Mahaveer Award, and Ambedkar Award respectively.