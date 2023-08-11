News18 Kerala Political Conclave: A historic gathering of leaders, forging a path toward India 2024

11th August 2023: News18 Kerala is proud to present the Kerala Political Conclave, a groundbreaking event that will mark the commencement of our 2024 Election programs. This conclave promises to be a remarkable and enlightening discussion, focusing not only on political and developmental issues within Kerala but also across the nation. The Kerala Political Conclave will be held in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday; August 11, 2023, and will be broadcast live from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

In a never-before-seen gathering, the Kerala Political Conclave brings together the prominent leaders of the three major political parties on one platform. This convergence of political leaders promises to provide unprecedented insights into the state’s political landscape. Set to be an engaging two-hour show, the conclave will effectively capture the pulse of Kerala politics, allowing viewers to gain a full understanding of the current socio-political scenario.

The participation of renowned figures from many parts of society is a distinguishing feature of the conclave. Their interactions with the political leaders will shed light on various perspectives, enriching the discourse with invaluable insights. The conclave boasts an esteemed lineup of political leaders like Ramesh Chennithala; MLA and Former Opposition Leader, K Surendran; BJP State President, MV Govindan Master; CPM State Secretary representing their respective parties.

The entire event will be broadcasted live on television, ensuring that the audience from all corners of the state and the country can tune in to witness this historic event. The major discussion will be “India 2024 – Kerala’s Political Vision”. At the heart of the conclave lies the focus on Kerala’s political vision for India in 2024. The three prominent leaders will engage in a spirited debate, presenting their distinctive viewpoints on this critical subject.

Following a detailed and entertaining session for all participants, the leaders will engage in a lively discussion, addressing their party’s policies and strategies for the nation. To make the event even more inclusive, the audience will be able to ask questions and voice their ideas during the conclave.

The Kerala Political Conclave is set to be a momentous occasion, uniting key political figures and diverse perspectives to articulate Kerala’s vision for India. Join us for this thought-provoking and illuminating event as we embark on our path towards a brighter tomorrow.