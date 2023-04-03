News18 Lokmat Celebrates Real Heroes of Maharashtra with Maharashtra Gaurav Awards 2023

3rd April 2023: News18 Lokmat successfully organized the Maharashtra Gaurav on March 23rd, which is set to air on News18 Lokmat on April 1st at 4 pm and on April 2nd at 7 pm. The event was graced by several notable figures, including Shri Devendra Fadnavis, Dy. CM of Maharashtra, and Speaker for Maharashtra Assembly Rahul Narvekar, Education Minister Shri Girish Mahajan, Forest Minister Shri Sudhir Mungantiwar, Shri Iqbal Chahal, the Municipal Commissioner & Administrator of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

The event featured eight different categories in which the jury was able to select one winner in each category. In addition to these categories, three other awards were given, including a special award and the Jivan Gaurav Awards, which were presented to icons of Maharashtra for their incredible work in their respective fields.

The list of winners in each category includes Shri. Pasha Patel for Agriculture, Dr. Vijay Surase for Health, Shri. Kanta Barap for Education, Shri Kiran Lele for Literature, Shri. Ganpatrao Sare Patil for Co-Operative, Shri. Sandhya and Datta Bargaje for Social Work, Shri Alfiya Pathan for Sports, and Maharashtrachji Hasyajatra for Entertainment. Additionally, Shri Arya Ambekar, Shri Amruta Khanvilkar, Shri Ashish Patil, and Shri Ritesh and Genelia Deshmukh received special awards, while Shri. Prahlad Vamanrao Pai and Shri Ashok Saraf were awarded the prestigious Jivan Gaurav.

The event was co-presented by Jagannath Gangaram Pednekar Jewellers and Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd, and showcased extraordinary stories of real heroes of Maharashtra. Viewers can tune in to witness the remarkable achievements of the winners and learn more about their inspiring journeys.

Don’t miss out on the chance to witness the incredible stories of these accomplished individuals. Tune in to News18 Lokmat on April 1st at 4 pm for the Maharashtra Gaurav event.