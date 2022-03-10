News18 Lokmat’s ‘Yamacha Highway’ series on road safety gets thumbs up from the administration, necessary steps taken

10th March, 2022/Mumbai: Media is not just a reliable tool for information but also brings about a positive change/makes a difference for the better. News18 Lokmat recently proved the point loud and clear by being the catalyst in bringing about the much-required reforms through its latest initiative, Yamacha Highway. We all know how roads and highway networks are a mark of pride and achievement as it acts as a catalyst for development and progress of every geographical region. Sadly, the concerned roadway network has been a witness to one of the largest number of accidents and fatalities that are often disastrous. The death ratio has been increasing day by day due to severe injuries due to these frequent accidents. Studies and research have shown that road accidents are mostly due to reckless driving, poorly constructed roads and roadblocks.

Armed with the domain understanding that road transport is the essential and most dangerous mode of transport News18 Lokmat had aired their safety awareness series titled ‘Yamacha Highway’. It was an initiative to reduce the number of accidents and incidents by identifying the loopholes and black spots, and maintain a sense of social commitment. Correspondents of the channel extensively covered various black spots on the highways of Pune, Baramati, Junnar, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Nagpur, Buldana, Nashik and districts which have the highest number of accidents. The idea of this one-month-long series was also to reintroduce and inform people to adhere to road safety norms.

After the news series on accidents in the Navale Bridge area, which was caused due to Pune’s black spot, the officials admitted that there was a mistake in the design of the bridge and informed that they would submit DPR or Detailed Project Report again. Later, based on this series in Junnar, Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil inspected the problem and demanded the central government to repair the black spots immediately. The New18 Lokmat drive has made an impact amongst the citizens and also awakened the administration to look after road safety.

Ashutosh Patil, Editor of News18 Lokmat, informed that in view of the growing mass base of awareness among the people, the channel will continue to air issue based news series every month with an aim to spread awareness and bring about a solution. After all, it’s time!