News18 Odia introduces Bundaae Jeebana Kaali Paain campaign to raise awareness on Water conservation

May 2022: Every drop counts. The need to conserve water is becoming increasingly important in our country as rainfall is primarily seasonal and groundwater supplies are depleting. Considering India’s rural areas, the percentage of unavailability of water is increasing each day, concerning the individuals about a complete dearth of water for future generations. To combat this looming crisis, News18 Odia launches a month-long water conservation campaign – Bundaae Jeebana Kaali Paain to raise awareness about water conservation.

The campaign once again sees the News18 Network come to the forefront in highlighting a key social issue that echoes the sentiment of the common man. Its goal is to raise awareness amongst the masses about the state’s rapidly depleting groundwater supplies and its devastating impact on human lives. Continuing to make a difference through its impactful and solution-driven journalism style, the initiative will highlight the pressing need to conserve water and implement water harvesting and recommend the many ways to do so.

Furthermore the ‘Bundaae jeebana Kaali Paain’ campaign shall feature a panel of eminent personalities and experts such as Dr. Jay Krushna Panigrahi —Secretary, Odisha Environmental society, Ramesh Ch. Tripathy —Retd Engineer in Chief, Water Resources, Jagadish Pradhan —Water Management Expert and Jyotirmaya Rath —Retd Engineer in Chief, Water Resources who will shed light on this issue and will provide their thoughts and ideas.

To discover more about this great initiative, watch News18 Odia on May 28th and June 4th at 6pm