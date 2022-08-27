News18 Tamil Nadu announces the 4th edition of its flagship initiative – Sigaram Awards 2022

27th August 2022: Our society advances with the contributions of Good Samaritans, many of whom do not get the recognition they deserve. Their inspiring vision and initiatives help refine overall sensibilities and set great precedents for the upcoming generations. Felicitating such exceptional individuals and organizations working selflessly in Puducherry, News18 Tamil Nadu announces the 4th edition of its flagship event – Sigaram Awards 2022. The felicitation ceremony will be held on 27th August 2022 at Kamban Kalaiarangam, Puducherry, from 6 pm onwards.

A 360-degree communication campaign was organized across different platforms, including television, on-ground, digital, social media, and print for the annual flagship initiative of News18 Tamil Nadu. Every year, a panel of esteemed jury members selects awardees through a rigorous, editorially-driven evaluation process based on categories such as Best Farmer, Best Teacher, Best Public School, Best Social Worker, Best Doctor, Best Sports Personality, Best Entrepreneur, Best Entertainer, Best Village, and Preservation of French Heritage. The current jury panel comprises personalities such as Ravi Kumar, MP, Chandran, IPS, and M. Dinesh Varma, Chief – The Hindu, Puducherry.

This year, the award ceremony will be graced by eminent personalities such as N. Rangasamy, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Puducherry, and Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, Hon’ble Governor of Telangana & Lt. Governor of Puducherry. The one-of-a-kind event will put forth a brilliant exhibition of Tamil Nadu’s tradition and culture with spectacular cultural performances by artists from the state and multiple regional celebrities in attendance.

Tune in to News18 Tamil Nadu on 31st August 2022, 4 pm onwards to witness this grand celebration of the Sigaram Awards 2022