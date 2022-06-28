News18 Tamil Nadu recognizes academic thought leaders and institutions with Katral Awards 2022

28, June 2022: Education is the strongest pillar of the society as it shapes one’s morale and builds responsible citizens of the country. To highlight the significance of education, News18 Tamil Nadu held the grand finale of Katral Awards 2022 at Hotel Hilton on 21st June.
Meaning ‘learning’ in Tamil, the second edition of Katral Awards recognised the efforts of academicians, educationists, and leaders who achieved success and demonstrated proficiency in academics. The selection procedure for this award involves nominees chosen by the News18 editorial board. The winners are then decided by a jury comprising expert academicians. The first edition was held in November 2021. The 23 educational institutes felicitated at the award ceremony hail from different parts of the state of Tamil Nadu.
Dr. K. Ponmudy, Minister for Higher Education, Government of Tamil Nadu was the honourable chief guest of the glittering award ceremony. Apart from him, eminent personalities such as Apoorva, IAS, Secretary, Youth affairs & Sports development; Poornalingam, Former IAS; Ragupathy, Former IAS; Kumaraguru, Former Director, GSI; Dr. Sowmya Anbumani, President, Pasumai Thayagam; Krithika Radhakrishnan, Entrepreneur; Justice Subramaniyan, MHC; RV Udhyakumar, Film Director; Somavalliyappan, Economist; Nandha kumar, IRS; Jaya Prakash, Educational consultant; Dr. Deepa, Ex member, State women commission; Panneer Selvam, Director, IGNOU; Sarathbabu Elumalai, CEO, Food King; Ravanan, Regional JD, Collegiate Edu; Murugaihan, Educationist also graced the event.
The detailed Winners list is as follows:
|S. No
|College Name
|Location
|1
|Bharathidasan University
|Tiruchirappalli
|2
|Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan University
|Tiruchirappalli
|3
|School of Allied Health Sciences, VMRF-DU
|Salem
|4
|Thiagarajar College of Engineering
|Madurai
|5
|Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts & Science
|Coimbatore
|6
|Muthayammal Group of Institutions
|Rasipuram
|7
|Women’s Christian College
|Chennai
|8
|Rathinam group of Institutions
|Coimbatore
|9
|Narasu’s Sarathy Institute of Technology
|Salem
|10
|Government Arts College (Autonomous)
|Coimbatore
|11
|Cherraan’s College of Nursing
|Coimbatore
|12
|Meenakshi Academy of Higher Education and Research (Deemed to be University)
|Chennai
|13
|Lady Doak College (Autonomous)
|Madurai
|14
|AMET University
|Chennai
|15
|Francis Xavier Engineering College (Autonomous) Scad Group of Institutions
|Tirunelveli
|16
|Sri Lakshmi Narayana institute of Medical Science
|Puducherry
|17
|A.V.C College (Autonomous)
|Mayiladuthurai
|18
|A.V.V.M. Sri Pushpam College (Autonomous)
|Poondi, Thanjavur
|19
|Bharath Institute of Higher Education and Research
|Chennai
|20
|SRM Institute of Hotel Management
|Kanchipuram
|21
|Voorhees College
|Vellore
|22
|MIT College of Agriculture and Technology
|Tiruchirappalli
|23
|Central Footwear Training Institute
|Chennai
Witness the second edition of Katral Awards only
on News18 Tamil Nadu on 29th June 8PM (Wednesday)