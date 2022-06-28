News18 Tamil Nadu recognizes academic thought leaders and institutions with Katral Awards 2022

June 28, 2022 Rekha Nair news 0
News18 Tamil Nadu- Katral Awards 2022

28, June 2022: Education is the strongest pillar of the society as it shapes one’s morale and builds responsible citizens of the country. To highlight the significance of education, News18 Tamil Nadu held the grand finale of Katral Awards 2022 at Hotel Hilton on 21st June.

Meaning ‘learning’ in Tamil, the second edition of Katral Awards recognised the efforts of academicians, educationists, and leaders who achieved success and demonstrated proficiency in academics. The selection procedure for this award involves nominees chosen by the News18 editorial board. The winners are then decided by a jury comprising expert academicians. The first edition was held in November 2021. The 23 educational institutes felicitated at the award ceremony hail from different parts of the state of Tamil Nadu.

Dr. K. Ponmudy, Minister for Higher Education, Government of Tamil Nadu was the honourable chief guest of the glittering award ceremony. Apart from him, eminent personalities such as Apoorva, IAS, Secretary, Youth affairs & Sports development; Poornalingam, Former IAS; Ragupathy, Former IAS; Kumaraguru, Former Director, GSI; Dr. Sowmya Anbumani, President, Pasumai Thayagam; Krithika Radhakrishnan, Entrepreneur; Justice Subramaniyan, MHC; RV Udhyakumar, Film Director; Somavalliyappan, Economist; Nandha kumar, IRS; Jaya Prakash, Educational consultant; Dr. Deepa, Ex member, State women commission; Panneer Selvam, Director, IGNOU; Sarathbabu Elumalai, CEO, Food King; Ravanan, Regional JD, Collegiate Edu; Murugaihan, Educationist also graced the event.

The detailed Winners list is as follows:

S. No College Name Location
1 Bharathidasan University Tiruchirappalli
2 Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan University Tiruchirappalli
3 School of Allied Health Sciences, VMRF-DU Salem
4 Thiagarajar College of Engineering Madurai
5 Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts & Science Coimbatore
6 Muthayammal Group of Institutions Rasipuram
7 Women’s Christian College Chennai
8 Rathinam group of Institutions Coimbatore
9 Narasu’s Sarathy Institute of Technology Salem
10 Government Arts College (Autonomous) Coimbatore
11 Cherraan’s College of Nursing Coimbatore
12 Meenakshi Academy of Higher Education and Research (Deemed to be University) Chennai
13 Lady Doak College (Autonomous) Madurai
14 AMET University Chennai
15 Francis Xavier Engineering College (Autonomous) Scad Group of Institutions Tirunelveli
16 Sri Lakshmi Narayana institute of Medical Science Puducherry
17 A.V.C College (Autonomous) Mayiladuthurai
18 A.V.V.M. Sri Pushpam College (Autonomous) Poondi, Thanjavur
19 Bharath Institute of Higher Education and Research Chennai
20 SRM Institute of Hotel Management Kanchipuram
21 Voorhees College Vellore
22 MIT College of Agriculture and Technology Tiruchirappalli
23 Central Footwear Training Institute Chennai

Witness the second edition of Katral Awards only

on News18 Tamil Nadu on 29th June 8PM (Wednesday)