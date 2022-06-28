News18 Tamil Nadu recognizes academic thought leaders and institutions with Katral Awards 2022

28, June 2022: Education is the strongest pillar of the society as it shapes one’s morale and builds responsible citizens of the country. To highlight the significance of education, News18 Tamil Nadu held the grand finale of Katral Awards 2022 at Hotel Hilton on 21st June.

Meaning ‘learning’ in Tamil, the second edition of Katral Awards recognised the efforts of academicians, educationists, and leaders who achieved success and demonstrated proficiency in academics. The selection procedure for this award involves nominees chosen by the News18 editorial board. The winners are then decided by a jury comprising expert academicians. The first edition was held in November 2021. The 23 educational institutes felicitated at the award ceremony hail from different parts of the state of Tamil Nadu.

Dr. K. Ponmudy, Minister for Higher Education, Government of Tamil Nadu was the honourable chief guest of the glittering award ceremony. Apart from him, eminent personalities such as Apoorva, IAS, Secretary, Youth affairs & Sports development; Poornalingam, Former IAS; Ragupathy, Former IAS; Kumaraguru, Former Director, GSI; Dr. Sowmya Anbumani, President, Pasumai Thayagam; Krithika Radhakrishnan, Entrepreneur; Justice Subramaniyan, MHC; RV Udhyakumar, Film Director; Somavalliyappan, Economist; Nandha kumar, IRS; Jaya Prakash, Educational consultant; Dr. Deepa, Ex member, State women commission; Panneer Selvam, Director, IGNOU; Sarathbabu Elumalai, CEO, Food King; Ravanan, Regional JD, Collegiate Edu; Murugaihan, Educationist also graced the event.

The detailed Winners list is as follows:

S. No College Name Location 1 Bharathidasan University Tiruchirappalli 2 Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan University Tiruchirappalli 3 School of Allied Health Sciences, VMRF-DU Salem 4 Thiagarajar College of Engineering Madurai 5 Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts & Science Coimbatore 6 Muthayammal Group of Institutions Rasipuram 7 Women’s Christian College Chennai 8 Rathinam group of Institutions Coimbatore 9 Narasu’s Sarathy Institute of Technology Salem 10 Government Arts College (Autonomous) Coimbatore 11 Cherraan’s College of Nursing Coimbatore 12 Meenakshi Academy of Higher Education and Research (Deemed to be University) Chennai 13 Lady Doak College (Autonomous) Madurai 14 AMET University Chennai 15 Francis Xavier Engineering College (Autonomous) Scad Group of Institutions Tirunelveli 16 Sri Lakshmi Narayana institute of Medical Science Puducherry 17 A.V.C College (Autonomous) Mayiladuthurai 18 A.V.V.M. Sri Pushpam College (Autonomous) Poondi, Thanjavur 19 Bharath Institute of Higher Education and Research Chennai 20 SRM Institute of Hotel Management Kanchipuram 21 Voorhees College Vellore 22 MIT College of Agriculture and Technology Tiruchirappalli 23 Central Footwear Training Institute Chennai

