Nineteenth Vasant Utsav Celebration Sai ka Aangan, Gurgaon...

Vasant Utsav, the annual programme of Sai KaAangan, Gurgaon,was celebrated for the nineteenth year on Basant Panchami, February 16, 2021. The event was organized under the aegis of Shirdi Sai Global Foundation.

Each year, renowned artists are given a platform at the Aangan to offer their skills at the Lotus Feet of Shri Sai. Visitors not only from India but from different parts of the world, get to enjoy a plethora ofcultural presentations in the form of dance and music. This year however, the celebration was virtual, considering the government restrictions on social gathering due to the pandemic. It was broadcasted for the audience through Zoom and the Aangan’sYouTube channel.

After a formal virtual welcome of Dr. Chandra BhanuSatpathyji, Founder Chairman, Shirdi Sai Global Foundation, the ceremonial light was lit to begin the festivities. Vocal music offerings in RaagPahaadi by AnamyaMongiafrom USA,ushered in the springtime merriment. The in – house staff of the Aangan carried out Shri Sainath’sPaalki procession following all government norms and social distancing.This was followed by melodious devotional musical renderings of Dr. Satpathyji’s compositions by Shirdi Sai Global Foundation Children’s Choir. With the environment thus filled with a festive adoration, a documentary reel on the experiences and reflections of the children of the Aangan, was set rolling. The cultural show ended with a vibrant Kashmiri dance performance by Aangan devotees.

In his discourse for the audience, Dr. Satathyji highlighted the customary celebration of Vasant Utsav at Sai KaAangan since 2003, wherein prominent artists have been recognized for their aptitudes. He mentioned that the Aangan is a ‘parivaar’ and children have undergone a holistic development while singing, learning, playing, painting and participating in various activities in its premises. This, in turn, has taught them to live life fruitfully. He thanked all who contributed towards the organization of the virtual Utsav.

The programme, which was compered by Smt. Jyotsna Rai and Shri Abhijit Narayan, ended with the Vote of Thanks by Ms. Kumkum Bhatia.