NMDC and Hyderabad Runners launch the NMDC Hyderabad Marathon 2022

Hyderabad, July 2022: NMDC and Hyderabad Runners Society along with IDFC First Bank and Government of Telangana launched the logo and unveiled the race t-shirt of the 2022 edition of the NMDC Hyderabad Marathon today. The national mining major, NMDC has taken up the Title Sponsorship of the Hyderabad Marathon to be held on 27th and 28th August this year. The Face of NMDC Hyderabad Marathon 2022 – Ms Nikhat Zareen, World Champion Boxer virtually connected to the event. Shri Sumit Deb CMD, NMDC; Shri Naarayan TV, CMO, IDFC FIRST Bank; and Race Director Mr. Prashant Morparia were present during the launch ceremony and ensuing Press Meet.

The NMDC Hyderabad Marathon 2022 that will run through the heart of the city anticipates 15,000 runners, health and fitness enthusiasts taking part and will engage 3500 volunteers, 250 medical personnel, city officials and the police force. Marking the beginning of marathon season in India, a curtain raiser – 5K Fun Run will be held on Saturday August 27th and the 10K, Half Marathon (21.095 km) and Full Marathon (42.195 km) will take place on August 28th 2022, the Marathon Sunday.

Connecting to the event via Video Conference, Ms Nikhat Zareen said “I am happy to be associated with the 11th Edition of NMDC Hyderabad Marathon supported by Hyderabad Runners. I am glad that Hyderabad Runners has been actively involved in helping people lead active lifestyles and making running the preferred form of fitness activity.” She also appealed to the public to register and participate in the NMDC Hyderabad Marathon, which is the largest community fitness event in the city.

“We are happy to partner with the Hyderabad Marathon,” said Shri Sumit Deb CMD, NMDC at the launch event. “NMDC is a patron of the Government of India’s Fit India India Movement. We always come forward to endorse sporting events and to boost health and fitness in the people of our country. Partnering with the Hyderabad Runners, who have spent a decade building the Hyderabad Marathon and inspiring the city to run for fitness, is our honor. I invite runners from across the globe to participate in the NMDC Hyderabad Marathon and make the 2022 edition a remarkable one.” Shri Sumit Deb also talked about the social capital that NMDC has built over decades, “Investing in education and health, empowering women, upskilling youth, and generating employment opportunities, NMDC has been a steady pillar in enabling progress in remote regions of our country.” Shri Naarayan TV, CMO, IDFC FIRST Bank, said, “As Powered by, the NMDC Hyderabad Marathon is an opportunity for us to connect with people in this amazing and vibrant city of Hyderabad. The association also aligns with our philosophy of creating social good. We are happy to be part of this signature event by Hyderabad Runners that celebrates health, fitness and sport.” Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Prashant Morparia, Race Director – NMDC Hyderabad Marathon, said, “We are extremely delighted to welcome NMDC on board the 11th edition of the Hyderabad Marathon, which will be the NMDC Hyderabad Marathon powered by IDFC First Bank. The NMDC Hyderabad Marathon, which has an IAAF/AIIMS certified course will aim to give its participants a world-class experience. Together with NMDC, we hope to see a Fit, Active and Healthy nation. We thank the Government of Telangana, our sponsors and partners for their constant patronage and support for the largest annual sporting event in Hyderabad. We look forward to the support and encouragement from every corner of the city and be part of this exciting city event.”

The Full and Half Marathons will traverse the landmarks in the city giving the runners a picturesque view of the Hussain Sagar Lake, the Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge and the IT Corridor, while spreading the healthy lifestyle message among Hyderabad denizens.