Notion introduced contemporary “Wooden Stair Board flooring” to enrich your home interiors

Stairs are much more than a link between two levels or spaces at home. They are rather the focal point or true decoration that makes an ordinary home look extraordinary and spectacular. Especially wooden stair boards can enrich your home interiors and can increase the décor quotient of your abode to greater heights. Keeping this in mind Notion -the trustworthy brand in wooden flooring and exterior cladding industry has come up with an exclusive range of ‘Wooden Stair Board Collection’ that promise to increase the ambiance of your home by many folds.

Notion Stair Board collection is designed to add elegance and versatility whether you’re building a new home or just want to spruce up your existing stairs. They hold the exclusivity of smooth- sanded surfaces with no coating so that they can be polished as per your color selection in accordance with your space and interiors. From curved stairs to spiral or either to straight ones, Notion’s wooden stair board is the best installation, to add rich elegance, creating pleasant and Avant grade spaces. They come in a standard thickness of 30mm with customized sizes, in more than 100 color options so as to let you experience the worthwhile expectations with regard to your investment.

According to Mr. Akash Saini-Director of Notion, “We are incredibly excited to unveil our contemporary wooden Stair Board flooring to smarten up your stairs and enriching your home interiors”. Notion’s wooden stair board flooring will give your staircase a clean, modern appearance. It is tough and durable enough to withstand heavy footfall, without causing damage to the surface. Also, they can be cleaned easily with any standard hardwood cleaner to wipe down the dirt. The wooden stair board flooring a great choice even because it does not trap allergens or dust.

Our wooden stair boards are custom made precision manufactured from solid wood instead of wood veneer by our skilled craftsman at our manufacturing facility that adds a touch of class, comfort, and durability. Once you install Notion stair boards nothing else will impress you, he further adds.