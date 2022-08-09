Nritya – Spreading Accessibility And Knowledge For Bharatnatyam

August 2022: Nritya is an endeavor by Isha Bajaj, a 12th-grade student from Delhi, to spread her love for Bharatnatyam and other classical Indian dance forms to students around the world. Over the last two years, Isha has led Nritya to revitalize and rejuvenate the Indian dance revolution.

Having danced professionally since she was 5 years old, Isha has found deep solace, joy, and comfort in her dance practice. Determined to share her love for dance, Isha has spearheaded Nritya to reach over 10,000 users across India. She has visited government schools in Bangalore, Rajasthan and Delhi, partnering with incredible, local non-profits on the ground. To maintain the app’s expertise, Isha partnered with Bharatanatyam and Indian classical dance experts from Stanford University.

At its core, Nritya solves a fundamental disparity in access of Indian dance coaching. Indian dance forms have existed for over 5,000 years and yet today, most kids in rural India have no access to dance teachers or any form of dance education.

It saddened Isha that one of the greatest art forms in the world has been reduced to small, focused centers across the country. To revitalize dance education in rural India, she partnered with incredible non-profits and dance teachers to curate a dance curriculum that works for everyone. Isha has created over 10 hours of curriculum for Bharatnatyam and soon, Nritya will be expanding to other dance forms.

The application can be used on ishabajaj.studio or at the Google Play Store.