Nrityangan Kathak Kendra organizes ‘Nritya Navakiran’

‘Nritya Navakiran’, a two-day festival to be organised by Nrityangan Kathak Kendra at ‘Rangamancha’ (an open-air theatre), EZCC on 26th and 27th December 2020 from 3.30pm onwards under the supervision of Smt. Paramita Maitra.

It is the first on-stage program of 2020, to be held after the extensive lockdown phase of this Pandemic crisis. Scheduled from 3.30pm to 8pm on the 26th and 27th of December, 2020, it’s main objective is to encourage and motivate new and promising students and young artists in the field of dance. A total of 36 artists will perform from all genres of Indian classical dance, including Kathak, Bharatnatyam, Odissi, Kuchipudi, Gaudiya And Mohiniyattam.

The current scenario saw a set back in every aspect of life and work, but it isn’t an end of everything, hence this endeavor is like a ‘ray of hope’ for the aspiring young talents who with their creative mind and heart shall build the future.

We would like to dedicate this endeavor as a token of gratitude towards all the brothers and sisters who are working relentlessly in their respective fields to restore the well-being of our country and its people in this Pandemic situation.

The program intends to provide encouragement from different genres of Indian Classical Dance. Both solo and duet performances have been enlisted in our program apart from participating by eminent guest artists. This program we are doing it with the collaboration with EZCC Government of India and Ministry of Culture

This two days festival will be featuring many young artist in Kathak, Bharatnatyam, Odissi, Mohiniyattam, Kuchipudi and Gaudiya Nritya

Paramita Maitra Secretary Nrityangan Kathak Kendra said “We are really excited for the two days dance festival .We all artists were missing the stage badly, since a long time we haven’t performed in front of our lovable audience. We have taken the initiative for providing the stage to our young dancers, so we are hoping for a positive outcome”.