NTPC’s Barh Super Thermal Power Project Unit-2 Dedicated to the Nation

Mumbai, India : Shri R K Singh, Hon’ble Union Minister of Power, New and Renewable Energy, dedicated the 660 MW Unit#2 of Barh Super Thermal Power Project today at Barh in Patna, Bihar.

Hon’ble Minister congratulated Team NTPC including all the engineers and workers involved in the project for successfully completing the Unit. Speaking on this occasion, Hon’ble Minister appreciated NTPC for fulfilling over 90% of power requirement of Bihar.

Later, Hon’ble Minister felicitated the engineers and workers associated with the completion of Unit #2 (660MW) of the project.

Shri Gyanendra Kumar Singh, Hon’ble MLA, Barh also spoke on this occasion.

Earlier, Shri Gurdeep Singh, CMD, NTPC welcomed the Hon’ble Minister and other dignitaries and thanked them for their continued support and guidance.

Shri K Sreekant, CMD, PowerGrid, Shri Dillip Kumar Patel, Director (HR), NTPC, Shri Ujjwal Kanti Bhattacharya, Director (Projects), NTPC, senior officials of Govt of Bihar, NTPC and other dignitaries were present.