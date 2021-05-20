NTT and Affiliate Companies Donate$10M to Support India Through COVID-19 Surge

Bengaluru, India –NTT today announced a $3M donation to support the humanitarian tragedy facing the people of India. This brings the total combined donation from NTT and its affiliates, including NTT DATAServices and NTT Ltd, to$10M in relief aid to India.

The donations will support local hospitals and healthcare providers, increase access and transportation to care, and boost vaccination efforts to directly support team members as well as the general public.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, we’ve focused on supporting our team members with safety-first policies, financial support and resources, but as the crisis continues to deepening India, NTT is joining the global effort to broaden our impact,” said Abhijit Dubey, CEO, NTTLtd.

Funds have been committed to providing oxygen, medical supplies, ambulances, hospital beds, and equipment. The NTTCorporate Social Responsibility team has worked quickly to make an impact across rural and urban communities of India, partnering with local non-profits to distribute funding.

For NTT team members, the company will continue to enable remote work, support essential on-site workers, offer reimbursement for medical costs and family support, provide additional COVID-related paid sick leave, and provide free virtual health visits. As a resource for team members in India, NTT employees also created a COVID-19 command center to help teammates coordinate medical care, vaccine appointments, hospital beds, and transportation.

“Together, we have more than 30,000team members based in India who are a core part of the NTT family,” said Bob Pryor, CEO, NTT DATA Services. “The outpouring of support from our global teams, who have stepped up, leading assistance efforts without hesitation, has been encouraging during these difficult times and a shining example of our culture and belief that we are all stronger together.”