Oil Free with your Monthly Shopping at Big Bazaar

Hyderabad: Big Bazaar, India’s largest hypermarket brand is back with the biggest savings on monthly grocery buying for the month of September. For the first time ever customers will get 2 litre Oil Free on shopping of Rs.3000 along with the most competitive prices on monthly grocery in the city. This mega offer is available in-store as well as online on the Big Bazaar app and its ecommerce site- shop.bigbazaar.com from 1st -12th September.

Customers can maximize their saving during this campaign with great deals on apparel, home essentials, kitchen ware & electronics. In addition to this, customers will also be able to get additional discounts through bank offers. Those ordering online will get the great benefit of 2 hour free home delivery.