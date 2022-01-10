Omicron takes yet another celebrity in its trap – Golden boy Pankaj Advani test positive

x

The latest variant of Covid variant Omicron has brought the nation under its hold. The year 2022 has set unexpected scenarios since the beginning. This week has seen many positive cases of famous celebrities. Now, world champion Pankaj Advani has tested positive on January 9.

He woke up with a fever and uncontrollable shivering in the morning. To confirm if he has been affected by the virus, Pankaj tested himself with the home test kit and the results indicated that he was Covid positive. The ace cueist stresses the fact that he got affected despite following all the precautions. While talking about his condition he said “Despite taking all precautions, I ended up getting infected, I have never experienced this kind of shivering and thought of testing myself and the results were positive. It’s my humble request to everyone that please stay safe and don’t take unnecessary risks. These are tough times for all of us. Hopefully, I’ll recover in a week”

Let’s hope for a speedy recovery of the golden boy. The champion gave a brilliant performance in the 64th National Billiards championship in Bhopal and made headlines for winning the National Billiards title. It was one of the longest tournaments held at the prestigious Sage University. Post his win, He was preparing to compete in the coming international tournament, the IBSF World Snooker Championship that was originally scheduled to take place in January. But, the rising cases of Omicron have postponed the championship to March.