Omni-Channel Petcare Brand Zigly Organized ‘Comipaws’

New Delhi, 30th November 2021

The capital today witnessed a carnival for pets and pet parents ‘Comipaws’ at the recently launched flagship experience center of India’s first tech-enabled omni-channel pet-care platform, ZIGLY.

In a country where we tend to celebrate even the smallest of things which bring us joy and happiness, pet-parents celebrated the relationship with their furry friends over a fun-filled day where they were dressed with their pets as Super Hero and enjoyed activities like Cosplay; Comipaws Pop Quiz; Comipaws Mystery Hunt; Comipaws Photo Wall etc.

Speaking on the occasion, Hetal Kotak, CEO, Zigly said, “ZIGLY comes with a promise of delivering highly specialized products and services to help pet families and new pet parents with their journey every step of the way. With these events, we would like to offer the chance to strengthen the bond between the pets and pet parents. Zigly also organized the First ever Halloween Carnival for pets which saw a huge participation from Pet parents across Delhi NCR.”

Spread over an area of 7,000 sq. ft., the experience center is true one stop shop which is inbuilt with a retail area for wide ranging products including nutritional supplements and hygiene products, treats and toys as well as accessories and dedicated sections for grooming, spa and salon, vet consultation, pathology, vaccination and pet treatments. For at-home grooming, ZIGLY also offers van services that can be booked for pet-grooming at the door step.

About Zigly

Zigly is a digital-first, omni-channel retail platform that will offer the widest range of pet care products such as nutritional supplements and hygiene products, prescription medicines, treats and toys as well as accessories and services ranging from grooming, training and tele-health services – a one-stop solution. With an objective to build a tech-enabled integrated ecosystem, ZIGLY will serve as a platform for pet families looking for an affordable, organized and skilled service and also provide opportunities for pet care specialists to retain a sustainable source of income.