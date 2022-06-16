One Point One Solutions bags Cloud Champion Award 2022

CTIO Samit Chakravarty recognized as a cloud champion

Mumbai, June 16, 2022: Samit Chakravarty, Chief Technology & Information Officer (CTIO) of One Point One Solutions, leader in Business Process Management (BPM) services has bagged the Cloud Champion Award 2022 under the category “Digital transformation using Cloud” at the CXO Cloud Summit 2022 gala awards function held recently in Mumbai.

The CXO Cloud Summit 2022 focuses on how to embrace change and serve evolving enterprise needs through optimizing workloads, maximizing efficiency, and building resilient systems and teams. The Cloud Champion Awards recognize excellence and innovation in the use of cloud for digital transformation and customer delight, and the people who make it happen.

Samit Chakravarty’s propensity for innovation has brought various technical developments to life. He manages the company’s systems-related requirements including the work network, the customised CRM and the in-house dialler. In addition, he has taken up the virtualisation of all company assets to provide consistent and scalable software services delivery, business intelligence and security systems. Samit is a BSc graduate from Mumbai and a GNIIT-ian. His experience is spread across Telecom Networking, Switching, Routing & CRM Development.