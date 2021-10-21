Only 60 years of farming is left if soil degradation continues: Dr. KRK Reddy, President of BIPA

Hyderabad– BIO AGRI-2021, the biggest ever Bio-Agri Conference in India will be held in Hyderabad at Westin, Madhapur on October 28 and 29th.

Disclosing this in a press conference held on Wednesday in Hotel Taj Vivanta, Begumpet, Dr KRK Reddy, President; Dr John Peter; Dr Sudha Reddy, Joint Secretary; Treasurers Ch. V. Srinivas and Ravi Kumar Pabbathi and Mr Raj Agarwal, Executive Director, the office bearers of BIPA–Bio Agri Producers Association said the theme of the conference will be Bio Innovations for Regenerative Agriculture

The first-ever two-day conference is expected to attract 150 plus delegates from across the world.

The 2020 World Food Prize Laureate Dr Rattan Lal among many other keynote speakers to address Bio-Agri-2021. He will address the conference delegates virtually from the United States of America. He is an Indian now living in the USA. The World Food Prize is considered the Nobel Prize in Agriculture. Over his career spanning more than five decades and four continents, Dr Lal has promoted innovative soil-saving techniques benefiting the livelihoods of more than 500 million smallholder farmers, improving the food and nutritional security of more than two billion people and saving hundreds of millions of hectares of natural tropical ecosystems. Dr Rattan Lal will speak on Indian Cropping System.

The other speakers include Dr Pam Marrone, Chairperson, Marrone Bio Innovations—USA; Mr Henri Oosthoek, MD of Koppert Biological Systems, The Netherlands; Dr Agenor Mafra-Neto, Chemical Ecology Researcher and others.

The conference will deliver upon Biological Crop Nutrition – Current Status and Way Forward; Biological Crop Protection – Emerging Trends; Predators, Parasites and Pollinators for better Crop Protection; Pheromones / Semi chemicals for innovative Crop Protection and Regulatory, Industry-Academia Interface and BioAg business opportunities

According to Raj Agarwal, the two-day Bio Agri 2021 conference will focus on the innovations, services, and delivery systems to use and implement to bring back life to the soils, biodiversity restoration which will lead to regenerative and sustainable agriculture. Great Leaders from the BioAgri sector will be participating in the conference. 150 plus agri experts, leaders from across India are expected to participate.

“How to increase productivity, and how to produce quality output are the two important challenges in front of the Agriculture industry today”, said Dr. KRK Reddy. As a result, there is a huge stress on the soil. The soil has lost its fertility. In another 30 years, by the year 2050, the major soils will be dead. By 2050, around 50% of the arable land would be salt-affected.

It will lose total fertility. If that happens, the world will face a food crisis.

We may encounter a famine situation.

The world will find it difficult to feed the population. We need to wake up to this catastrophe. Hence this is a historical conference, he added.

Quoting UN officials, Dr KRK Reddy said only 60 years of farming is left if soil degradation continues.

Generating three centimetres of topsoil takes 1,000 years, and if current rates of degradation continue all of the world’s topsoil could be gone within 60 years.

Dr John Peter said one-third of usable land globally is consumed by agriculture. It is perceived generally that industries are producing a lot of pollution.

But, 15% of greenhouse gases are produced because of agricultural practices and unconventional uses of chemicals. The current agri products have social and environmental impacts. We must reduce using chemicals.

Ch. V. Srinivas said soil which is supposed to be like a sponge has become a brick. The world soil is on the ventilator.

The BioAgri 2021 Conference will be organised by 19 years old BIPA, the first Bio input association in India established in the year 2003. BIPA has 100 members. It is a futuristic body to help agriculture sustain itself in future. It is a pioneering association. It is created to promote biological agriculture in India. It has been constantly interacting with the regulatory body for a better future of Indian Agriculture.

While the whole world is talking about Bio-Agri, Natural Agriculture and Sustainability now, the founders of BIPA had the vision 19 years back the importance of the subject informed Mr Raj Agarwal.