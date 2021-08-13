OnMobile Global Acquires 100% Stake in AI Powered Visual Retention Leader rob0

OnMobile Global Limited (“OnMobile”), the global leader in mobile entertainment announces the 100% acquisition of rob0, through its subsidiary OnMobile Global Solutions Canada Ltd. This investment is in continuation to the initial acquisition of 25% equity stake in May 2020.

rob0 (incorporated in Feb 2019) offers best-in-class patent pending Vision AI technology. The platform gathers, analyses and provides smart insights that help to clearly understand user behaviour, optimise gameplay and increase player retention.

This investment by OnMobile, is the second major step towards creation of ONMO, the D2C mobile cloud-gaming platform, after the acquisition of Appland AB, Sweden in October 2018. These strategic acquisitions lay the foundation of technologies which form the pillars of ONMO.

Alongside, OnMobile has hired a stellar team of product managers, engineers and marketers who are working on developing ONMO, which is built on three key mobile gaming trends (eSports, Social and Short Form Gaming) and two disruptive technologies (AI and Cloud Streaming), and is currently being Beta tested in 3 locations globally. rob0’s low bandwidth session streaming and AI generated user spotlights will be a key tool in making ONMO a global success.

Commenting on this acquisition, François-Charles Sirois, Executive Chairman, OnMobile Global, said, “rob0’s acquisition brings to life our ONMO mission of creating the best gaming moments that bring esports to everyone in one click, and takes us a step closer to our goal to be the uncontested leader in social esports globally.”

Krish Seshadri, Chief Executive Officer, OnMobile Global, said “rob0 has been an integral part of our cloud gaming product, ONMO. rob0’s technology and Vision AI picks the best parts of a game and helps ONMO create thousands of short, unique challenges for mobile casual esports players.”

“We’re excited to help build the next generation of mobile gaming. OnMobile’s vision for the future of casual games is inspiring and I’m proud to see our vision AI technology playing an essential role in making it possible.”, said Richard Rispoli, Co-Founder and CEO, Technologies rob0 Inc.