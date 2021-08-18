Orika launches ‘Sprinklers’- A new range of gourmet herbs and spices for a sprinkle of ease!

New Delhi: Orika is a leading premium gourmet spice brand from the house of Paras Spices, crafted with an aim to transform everyday meals with extraordinary flavours. Adding to their wide variety of Spices, Seasonings and Marinades, Spice Mixes, Immunity and Wellness Drinks and Flavoured Lemonades, Orika has launched a brand new range – “SPRINKLERS”.

From the tangy, bold flavours imparted from the Old Dilli Chaat Masala and Southern Gun Powder flavour, the exotic blends of the aromatic Egyptian Basil and Turkish Thyme to the mild notes of warmth and sweetness infused in the Indian Tea Spice and the True Sri Lankan Cinnamon flavours, each Sprinkler is unique and authentic, specially curated to elevate all your recipes and bring a gourmet experience to your kitchen.

Sourced from exotic lands across the globe, Orika’s Sprinklers are made from premium quality ingredients, guaranteed to add rich flavor and aroma to a wide variety of recipes and your kitchen experiments. An easy-to-use range comprising 12 tasteful products; each Sprinkler contains ingredients that have been responsibly-procured from the best plantations and contain no artificial flavours or colours of any kind.

“We aim to bring the experience of gourmet food to homes. With that in mind, we also wanted to ensure that the consumers enjoy an unadulterated and authentic taste of spices and seasonings which are also easy to use. Sprinklers bring all that together and more with a wide range of products in this exciting category”, Akshita Budhiraja, Director, Orika.