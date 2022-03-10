Osho Silence Retreat

Words have a special place in our lives. They change the world for us. A friend with kind and loving words uplifts our mood. A friend saying rude words spoils our day. We give so much importance to words and talks that a person who is silent becomes an odd one out. Talking has become the sign of expressing love and friendship. Silent moments make us uncomfortable. We feel lonely or fearful or even anxious in moments of silence.

Osho, like he does on every subject, has a revolutionary perspective on silence. He says, “Learn silence. And at least with your friends, with your lovers, with your family, with your fellow travelers here, sit in silence sometimes. Don´t go on gossiping, don´t go on talking. Stop talking, and not only on the outside – stop the inner talk. Be in an interval. Just sit, doing nothing, just being present to each other. And soon you will start finding a new way to communicate. And that is the right way. Start communicating through silence sometimes.”

Osho Dham, a place dedicated to the vision of Osho is organising a silent retreat between March 10th to 13th, 2022. It is a residential program. Vegetarian food and accommodation is available at the ashram for all participants.

Osho Dham is an open invitation to all. It is a peaceful, pristine space of greenery, rippling water and bird song where Osho’s meditation techniques, both individual and in group formats, are practiced 365 days a year. It was founded by Swami Om Prakash Saraswati with the Blessings of Osho, is about 30 miles south of Delhi and is easily accessible from the airport.

Seekers from all over the world have converged here to meditate in deep silence for 25 years so a pulsating energy-field has built up that enhances meditation. Osho Dham invites everyone who feels spiritually inclined.

If you find your mind muddled up with thoughts of the past & future and if you need space to go deeper in yourself, this could be a great retreat for you to rejuvenate yourself.