Pacific D-21 Mall’s hosts Women Cricket match

A women’s cricket match was organized at the newly launched Super Sports Park of Pacific Mall Dwarka- 21. An eight-over match was played between team Trends Warrior and Big Bazaar Superstrikers. Trends Warrior with 42 runs, with the loss of 5 wickets won the match against Big Bazaar Superstrikers who managed to score 38 runs with the loss of 2 wickets. Preeti Roy from team Trends Warrior has made 23 runs and was declared as ‘Woman of the Match’. Jyoti Mahour from Big Bazar Superstrikers has made 15 runs and taken 2 wickets.

Expressing his happiness on the occasion, Mr. Abhishek Bansal, Executive Director Pacific Group said, “It gives us great pleasure that we are able to host a cricket match for women players at our Sports Park. The players displayed great enthusiasm and sportsmanship.”

The Sports Park has been designed with all the required amenities and is being sanitized on a regular basis to ensure complete safety. In the current fast-paced time, we all have so much to do and are constantly running behind our life- goals. It is very important that sports and games are included in our lifestyle so that we are able to strike a balance between mental, physical, and social wellness.