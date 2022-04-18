Pacific Mall DDN put up a 7-day Organic Farmers Fest drawing an exceptional response

Pacific Mall DDN organised a 7-day Organic Farmers Fest to celebrate the Baisakhi spirit and the spring harvest season. It was to acknowledge the importance of a farmer’s role in our lives and to pay tribute to them for their extraordinary contribution to the economy and society.

Many dignitaries were like Akshay Konde, IPS, Superintendent of Police, Uttarakhand Police; Anil Kumar Sahni, General Manager, Uttarakhand Agricultural Produce Marketing Board; M. S. Yadav, Deputy Director, Uttarakhand Gramya Vikas Samiti (IFAD-REAP) were present at the event.

Through this fest, the endeavour was to raise consciousness about the value of foodgrains, organic food and why people should prioritise their health and adopt healthy food habits. The decorations were ornately done to establish a resonance with the traditional Punjabi culture and assimilate people within the colours of Baisakhi.

A Turban tying fest and Bhangra Performance were pulled out on 16th April, increasing the conviviality of the event and the fun elements went through the roof. More than 1500 people tied a turban and showcased their zest.