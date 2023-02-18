Padma Bhushan awardee, Late Akbar Padamsee’s 19 drawings were showcased at Triveni Kala Sangam in Delhi

New Delhi, February 18, 2023: Late works of Akbar Padamsee, an Iconic exhibition of the recent most 19 paintings of Padma Bhushan Awardee Late Akbar Padamsee were exhibited here at the Triveni Kala Sangam, Mandi House in Delhi. The exhibition was showcased from 5th Feb to 18th Feb . 19 of his drawings were showcased which were made by him 2013-2017. “Human head, the human body & landscapes, with an occasional foray in to still-life”, Late Akbar Padamsee’s work on display. Padma Bhushan awardee, Late Akbar Padamsee’s 19 drawings are being showcased in Delhi. ‘Thinkers Artist’, Late Akbar Padamsee’s art work put on display. Bhanu Padamsee, Wife of Akbar Padamsee Organisned this exhibition.

Late Akbar Padamsee, is considered one of the pioneers in modern Indian painting. In the ‘70s, he had been alternating between the luminous meta scapes, his signature works, and the human figure which he imbues with an arresting presence. Till the moment of his demise on 6th January 2020, he continued working constantly pushing boundaries. During his very first solo show at the Jehangir Art Gallery, he was embroiled in a controversial court case on charges of a painting called ‘Lovers’ for obscenity. His second show sealed his reputation as one of India’s most formidable artists.

He is still fondly remembered as the ‘thinkers’ artist.’ Over the course of years, he applied several mediums in his artwork including oil painting, plastic emulsion, etc. Though widely spoken of as a modernist, Akbar Padamsee continued to resist being labeled. He worked as a filmmaker, sculptor, photographer, engraver & lithographer. He was awarded the third highest civilian honor-Padma Bhushan along with several other awards including Rockefeller III Fund Fellowship, Jawaharlal Nehru Fellowship, 1969-70, Kalidas Samman from the MP Government, 1997, Lalit Kala Ratna, 2004.

Late Padamsees wife, Bhanumati shared few stories of the times when her husband used to reminisce old times when he was in Delhi, his wonderful friends and his exhibitions at Triveni Kala Sangam. She opened by quoting Padamsee “dream is constant in the region of the heart physically present as a dull ache form without ache are futile.” The exhibition gives a sneak peek of how an artist thinks and his motivation to draw. Padamsee said “Art for me is to express the invisible”. His paintings included human heads, landscapes, mirror images and several other portraits in pencil and charcoal.