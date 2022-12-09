Panel Discussion on Human Rights of the Persons with Disabilities in India in the city on the eve of Intl Human Rights Day

Hyderabad, December 2022…..A Round Table Discussion on “Human Rights of the Persons with Disabilities in India: Policies & Practices” will be held in the city on the occasion of International Human Rights Day on 10th December, Saturday. It will be held at

Sundarayya Vignana Kendram, Bagh Lingampally, Hyderabad

It will be organised by Social Cause, a Hyderabad based NGO. The Panelists include: Dr. G.Bhanuprakash Reddy, , Scientist-G & HoD, Biochemistry Division, ICMR – NIN; Sri M. Srinivasulu, President, Network of Persons with disability Organisations (NPdO); Smt. P.

Padmavathi, Pratinidhi, Kasturba Gandhi National Memorial Trust; Sri Patan Ummar Khan, Founder Chairperson, Hellen Keller’s Institute; Sri Kasinadh Lakkaraju, Zonal Convenor (TS & AP), Rehabilitation Council of India; Dr. Lalitha J, Asst. Professor, Dept. of Education, IASE,

Osmania University.

Human Rights Day is celebrated annually on 10 December every year. It is celebrated across the globe. The date was chosen to honor the United Nations General Assembly’s adoption and proclamation, on 10 December 1948, of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights

(UDHR), the first global enunciation of human rights and one of the first major achievements of the new United Nations. The 2022 Theme of Human Rights Day is Dignity, Freedom, and Justice for All.

Some of the basic human rights are the right to life and liberty, freedom from slavery and torture, freedom of opinion and expression, the right to work and education, and many more. Everyone is entitled to these rights, without discrimination.

The entry is free and all are welcome to witness the panel discussion.