Delhi Lawn Tennis Association (DLTA) is organizing PHDCCI Delhi- ITF Seniors Tennis Tournament under the aegis of International Tennis Federation (ITF) from 22-27 February 2021 at the R K Khanna Tennis Stadium New Delhi.

The tournament will witness players from four (4) different age categories – 35+, 45+, 55+, and 65+ for Men in both the Singles and Doubles Categories.

PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) is the Title sponsor of the Tennis tournament. The senior leadership of PHDCCI led by Mr. Sanjay Aggarwal, President, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Mr. Arshad Nizam Shawl, Chairman, Sports and Youth Affairs; Mr. Mahesh Goyal, Co-Chairman, Sports and Youth Affairs; Dr. Ajeet Bhardwaj, Co-Chairman, Sports and Youth Affairs, PHD Chamber; Mr. Saurabh Sanyal, Secretary General, PHD Chamber and senior officials of PHD Chamber were present to inaugurate the Tournament apart from the senior office bearers of the All India Tennis Association (AITA) and Delhi Lawn Tennis Association (DLTA).

Mr. Sanjay Aggarwal gave best wishes to all the players for the tournament and said that it is a healthy competition; efforts of players in this game will make each a winner. The ceremony started with a flag hoisting ceremony followed by the National Anthem and then with balloons releasing ceremony.